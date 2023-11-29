Two people injured in early morning DeKalb County crash

Two injured in DeKalb crash Wednesday
Two injured in DeKalb crash Wednesday(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people were hurt in an early morning crash in DeKalb County crash, police say.

Officers say the crash happened around 5:40 Wednesday morning at the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 34.

A news release says a woman driving a Toyota Camry was driving west on C.R. 61 and did not stop at the intersection when a CINTAS truck going north on C.R. 34 crashed into the Toyota.

Police say the 19-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with a broken pelvis, ribs, and back and neck pains. Police also say she is still in the hospital, and it is unknown when she will be released.

The release says the 44-year-old truck driver was also taken to a hospital, and later released.

