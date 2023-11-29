Several fire departments responding to Huntington Co. house fire

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Several area fire departments are responding to a house fire in Huntington County Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Bippus Community Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Rex Johnson said when crews arrived around noon, the house was engulfed in flames. They say the fire started on the west side of the building and spread, noting that wind was a factor.

Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Johnson says the home will probably be smoking for the next few days

