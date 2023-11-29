Ordinance created to potentially allow people to own chickens in Fort Wayne

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The question is should be people in Fort Wayne be allowed to have chickens within city limits?

Tuesday night the Fort Wayne City Council introduced a bill that would allow urban chickens to be owned by residents. Some came out in support of the bill saying these birds will cause no problems.

“They’re nothing more than pets. They’re very docile, they’re clean, they do not make a lot of noise. The ordinance that Mr. Arp has presented excludes the roosters, so the noise concern is mediated at that point,” explains Fort Wayne resident Jarrod Schwartz.

Not all thought this same way though. Some residents expressed concerns over what chickens will do to their property value.

“When me and my husband bought our property, we picked that neighborhood because we didn’t want to be fit for a farmland with all the animals around. So, we didn’t buy that property to have chickens. I already live next-door to pigeons. So, next we’ll have a zoo within the neighborhood, and they’ll be destroyed,” says Fort Wayne residence Pat Causey.

If passed the ordinance would have limits including, a maximum of five chickens, they must be all hens and coops must be in the rear of the property.

This was only the introduction for the bill, and further discussion for if the ordinance passes will take place in the following weeks.

