One killed in OWI crash in North Webster, police say

Police say a man is facing OWI charges after a passenger in his car was killed in a crash in...
Police say a man is facing OWI charges after a passenger in his car was killed in a crash in North Webster early on Wednesday, Nov. 29.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a man was killed in an OWI crash in North Webster early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called around 3:30 a.m. about a crash on E. Epworth Forest Road. When crews arrived, they say they found a 2017 Audi driven by 21-year-old Victor Waikel. Officers say Waikel was headed northbound when he drove off the road along a sharp curve and hit a tree.

A passenger in his car, 36-year-old Ricardo Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another passenger in Waikel’s car sustained only minor injuries. Waikel was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One killed in OWI crash in North Webster, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Bishop Rhoades urges St. Mary’s College to ‘correct’ new policy allowing trans applicants

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

FILE - Bishop Kevin Rhoades

Bishop Rhoades urges St. Mary’s College to ‘correct’ new policy allowing trans applicants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is speaking out against a policy change to allow transgender students to attend Saint Mary’s College.

News

Two injured in DeKalb crash Wednesday

Two people injured in early morning DeKalb County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Two people were hurt in an early morning crash in DeKalb County crash, police say.

Latest News

Special Segments

In the Arts: “A Christmas Carol” at Salomon Farm Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
The Summit City Music Theatre is putting on a production of “A Christmas Carol.”

News

No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire

No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fire crews responded to a Tuesday evening fire on the city’s north side.

Special Segments

In the Arts: “A Christmas Carol” at Salomon Farm Park

In the Arts: "A Christmas Carol" at Salomon Farm Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire

Fire crews responded to north side house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Fort Wayne City Council introduced a bill Tuesday night to allow residents to own and raise...

Ordinance created to potentially allow people to own chickens in Fort Wayne

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
Fort Wayne City Council introduced a bill Tuesday night to allow residents to own and raise chickens

News

Fort Wayne City Council to discuss whether residents can own chickens or not

Updated: 16 hours ago