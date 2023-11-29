One killed in OWI crash in North Webster, police say

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a man was killed in an OWI crash in North Webster early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called around 3:30 a.m. about a crash on E. Epworth Forest Road. When crews arrived, they say they found a 2017 Audi driven by 21-year-old Victor Waikel. Officers say Waikel was headed northbound when he drove off the road along a sharp curve and hit a tree.

A passenger in his car, 36-year-old Ricardo Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another passenger in Waikel’s car sustained only minor injuries. Waikel was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.