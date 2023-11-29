No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to a Tuesday evening fire on the city’s north side.

Officials say the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Sunderland Drive, near Rothman and Maplecrest roads.

Crews say when they arrived at the scene, they found no visible fire, but later said the fire started in the attic near the chimney.

Two people were inside the home at the time and were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say the fire was able to be quickly put out.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple
Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Emergency crews were called to the Amazon facility in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a...
Fort Wayne Amazon facility fined for safety violation leading to 20-year-old worker’s death
Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...
NTSB investigating cause of plane crash that killed Angola couple

Latest News

Two injured in DeKalb crash Wednesday
Two people injured in early morning DeKalb County crash
In the Arts: “A Christmas Carol” at Salomon Farm Park
In the Arts: “A Christmas Carol” at Salomon Farm Park
In the Arts: "A Christmas Carol" at Salomon Farm Park
No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire
Fire crews responded to north side house fire