No injuries in Tuesday evening north side house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to a Tuesday evening fire on the city’s north side.

Officials say the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Sunderland Drive, near Rothman and Maplecrest roads.

Crews say when they arrived at the scene, they found no visible fire, but later said the fire started in the attic near the chimney.

Two people were inside the home at the time and were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say the fire was able to be quickly put out.

