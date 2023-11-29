‘My daughter didn’t deserve this’ | Rush County man arrested for murder after remains found in search for missing teen

Police said there is no information pointing to any other people being involved in Valerie Tindall’s disappearance.
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) — Police in Rush County announced a man was arrested for murder after remains were found in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Investigators executed more than 50 search warrants in an effort to locate 17-year-old Valerie Tindall.

On Tuesday, a body was discovered buried on the property of Patrick Scott in Arlington. Scott was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. Police would only say information investigators gathered in recent months led them to Scott’s property.

Patrick Scott
Patrick Scott(Rush County Jail)

“My daughter didn’t deserve this,” said Shena Sandefur, Tindall’s mother. “We just want answers right now. We just want answers as to why.”

The remains found are pending positive identification.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” said Allan Rice, Rush County Sheriff. “This case is still under investigation to ensure those responsible are successfully prosecuted.”

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Tindall on June 10, three days after she was last seen in Arlington, Indiana, which is northwest of Rushville.

Valerie Tindall
Valerie Tindall(Indiana State Police Department)

Police say Tindall, a 5-foot, 6-inch, 162-pound white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals, and driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate ZYK833.

Two months after her disappearance, on Aug. 9, 2023, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department said investigators “believe it is possible that Valerie has been receiving aid from individual(s) whose goal is to keep her hidden.”

It was later revealed police located Tindall’s car at a complex where Scott did work, according to local reports.

If you have information on the case, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

