Fort Wayne man arrested, facing several child sex crime charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested on several child molestation charges Wednesday morning, police say.

Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department say a child disclosed that they were assaulted from the age of 6 to 14, identifying the suspect as Stephen Bush.

Court documents said during the investigation, officers interviewed another victim who said Bush abused her on many separate occasions as well. The girl said she told her relatives about it but said they blamed her for Bush’s behavior. Police say the adults never contacted authorities.

Officers issued a warrant for his arrest as soon as the investigation was completed, and he was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He is currently facing four counts of child molestation, two counts of child seduction, and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

