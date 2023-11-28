Strebig Construction leaders ‘heartbroken with deepest sorrow’ following passing of founder, wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Strebig Construction shared a heartfelt message on Tuesday, thanking the community for their support as they grapple with the loss of their founder and his wife.

60-year-old Randy Strebig and his wife 43-year-old Allison Wheaton were killed in a plane crash along with their two dogs near Ludington, Michigan on Nov. 26.

Condolences from community members and leaders have been pouring in ever since the tragic news broke. The couple was well-known in both Allen County and amongst Lake James residents, where they were known for participating in seaplane fly-ins.

Strebig founded Strebig Construction 43 years ago in Fort Wayne, helping build the local economy, county commissioners say. Wheaton was the Executive Director of the Summit Equestrian Center, spearheading a horse-riding therapy group to help veterans.

Strebig Construction, Inc. shared a message with the community on Tuesday, saying they are heartbroken and are “just beginning to understand the gravity of this loss”.

“As many of all of you already know, it is with very heavy heart we share the news of the passing of our founder and President, Randy Strebig. He was doing what he loved so much, flying, with his wife Allison “blonde girl” that he also loved so very much, and their dogs Jack and Bernadette, when they made their final flight home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We are so heartbroken with deepest sorrow and are just beginning to understand the gravity of this loss!! Randy and Allison were both amazing people and beautiful souls that touched so many peoples lives!!! Both so selfless and giving!! Randy loved building, building better, and striving for excellence. This company was a huge part of Randy’s life and who he was. To honor him and to carry on his legacy, our company will continue to build, build better, and pursue that same excellence. Randy valued you all personally and professionally. He truly appreciated your patronage and support of our company. The entire Strebig Construction family would like to extend our sincerest THANK YOU for your thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and love during this extremely tragic and terribly difficult time. From the Entire Strebig Construction Team and Strebig and Wheaton Families.”

The National Transportation Safety Board says a probable cause of the crash will be released in 12-24 months.

