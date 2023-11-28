Strebig Construction leaders ‘heartbroken with deepest sorrow’ following passing of founder, wife
“We are so heartbroken with deepest sorrow and are just beginning to understand the gravity of this loss,” company leaders wrote.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Strebig Construction shared a heartfelt message on Tuesday, thanking the community for their support as they grapple with the loss of their founder and his wife.
60-year-old Randy Strebig and his wife 43-year-old Allison Wheaton were killed in a plane crash along with their two dogs near Ludington, Michigan on Nov. 26.
BACKGROUND: Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash remembered as ‘kind, compassionate, and charitable’ - NTSB investigating cause of plane crash that killed Angola couple
Condolences from community members and leaders have been pouring in ever since the tragic news broke. The couple was well-known in both Allen County and amongst Lake James residents, where they were known for participating in seaplane fly-ins.
Strebig founded Strebig Construction 43 years ago in Fort Wayne, helping build the local economy, county commissioners say. Wheaton was the Executive Director of the Summit Equestrian Center, spearheading a horse-riding therapy group to help veterans.
Strebig Construction, Inc. shared a message with the community on Tuesday, saying they are heartbroken and are “just beginning to understand the gravity of this loss”.
The National Transportation Safety Board says a probable cause of the crash will be released in 12-24 months.
WATCH: Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.