REACTION: Amazon facility fined for safety violation after worker’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We have reaction tonight to the news of a $7,000 fine against a Fort Wayne Amazon facility and politicians and & labor advocates are calling the amount a joke.

The Indiana Department of Labor investigated after the death of 20-year-old Caes Gruesbeck at the Amazon facility on Smith Road. The state says it found a “serious violation.

READ MORE: Fort Wayne Amazon facility fined for safety violation leading to 20-year-old worker’s death

The incident happened back on May 8, 2023. Gruesbeck died after his head was caught in a conveyor belt above him. According to the report, there wasn’t enough room between two pieces of machinery for him to safely stand and work. The report classifies the violation as “serious”, specifically noting the lack of sufficient headroom.

The $7,000 fine is facing criticism. Including from Senator Bernie Sanders. He tweeted that a company worth more than a trillion dollars should be held to tougher standards.

When a company like Amazon, worth over $1.5 trillion, owned by a man worth over $170 billion, gets fined just $7,000 after its unsafe working conditions led to the death of a 20-year-old worker, it's obvious that we must strengthen our woefully inadequate health and safety laws. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 27, 2023

Today our Emilia Miles spoke with the Indiana State AFL-CIO President. The organization fights for workers rights.

“In my opinion, one of the things that need to be done here in Indiana is, I think that IOSHA should take over Indiana’s status and give it back to the Feds because right now it’s what Indiana is not doing, is not working.”

Voorhies also says Amazon would benefit from unionizing because it would help strengthen worker rights.

David Lutz is an attorney who deals with wrongful death claims.

“Over the years they want to have businesses come in here. One way to draw businesses in here is to have low workers comp benefits. Who gets penalized for that? The employees. You don’t deal with it until you get hurt.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.