NTSB investigating cause of plane crash that killed Angola couple

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WPTA) - Leaders with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say crews have started an investigation into a plane crash in Michigan that killed an Angola couple and two of their dogs.

Officials named 43-year-old Allison Wheaton and 60-year-old Randy Strebig, along with their two dogs, as the victims of the crash near Ludington, Michigan, on Nov. 26. Police say they were called around 10 a.m. when the plane crashed just after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) posted the Accident and Incident Notification on the crash on Monday, confirming the wreck happened during the flight’s initial climb.

Leaders say both Strebing and Wheaton are certified pilots who were heading home to Angola. Under the “description” section of the incident notification, investigators say the aircraft “crashed under unknown circumstances and post crash fire.”

NTSB officials tell 21Alive an investigator arrived at the crash site Monday morning to begin documenting the scene and recovering the aircraft. They say the plane will be recovered in the coming days and taken in for evaluation.

During this phase of the investigation, leaders note they will not be announcing or speculating about the cause of the accident. They say a preliminary report, containing factual information about the incident, will be released within 30 days.

A probable cause of the crash and any other contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which they say is expected to be complete in the next 12-24 months.

They ask that anyone with relevant information or surveillance video of the crash contact NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The couple was well-known in both Allen County and in the Lake James community. The Allen County Board of Commissioners say Strebig founded Strebig Construction 43 years ago in Fort Wayne, helping build the local economy. Wheaton was the Executive Director of the Summit Equestrian Center, spearheading a horse-riding therapy group to help veterans.

