New Wings Etc. location opens at Illinois Rd. Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wings Etc. will add another location in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Officials with the restaurant say the grand opening will be held at 8388 Illinois Rd at 10:45 a.m.

According to a news release, doors will open at 11 a.m., and the first 50 customers over age 18 will receive free wings for one year.

Officials say the Illinois Road store will be a flagship location for the company, whose headquarters is based in southwest Fort Wayne.

