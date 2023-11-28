Man on parole for Ohio robbery charged after robbing gas stations in Decatur, Huntington

24-year-old Taylor Vannett.
24-year-old Taylor Vannett.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 28, 2023
DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - The Decatur Police Department says a 24-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing three gas stations in just two days.

Police say on the evening of Nov. 25, a man went into the JJ’s Gas Station on North 13th Street and demanded money from the staff. They say the man then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. When officers arrived at the scene, they could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The next night, on Nov. 26, officers say another robbery happened at McClure’s Gas Station on South 13th Street. Again, the man took off on foot with the cash. Officers say surveillance video and witness descriptions of the suspect led them to believe the suspect of both robberies was the same person.

On Tuesday, police announced they identified the suspect as 24-year-old Taylor Vannett, who is currently in custody at the Huntington County Jail where he faces similar charges stemming from a third robbery and resisting law enforcement.

Court documents filed in the Huntington robbery say police were called to the Stop N’ Shop on West Park Drive in Huntington around 10 p.m. on Nov. 26. When officers arrived, they say a vehicle in the area noticed police and sped off. Police say the driver, identified as Vannett, crashed after a brief pursuit and was taken into custody.

As police were questioning Vannett, he denied knowing the nearby gas station had just been robbed and claimed police were trying to “pin it on him.”

Officers noted the lump sum of cash in his vehicle, but he said he was driving his roommate’s car and the money belonged to him. Police then pressed him about a note found in his car demanding money, to which Vannett claimed police wrote themselves and planted it in the car.

Vannett said he was currently on parole through Ohio for similar charges from a 2020 case and had several negative run-ins with police.

Documents say while attempting to claim his innocence, he told the officer that the last time he committed a robbery, he owned up to what he had done.

Vannett faces five charges in Huntington including robbery and resisting law enforcement. Decatur police say criminal charges are pending at this time and will be filed with the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

