Local organizations participate in GivingTuesday

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - GivingTuesday is back and this year, multiple local nonprofit organizations are participating.

According to the GivingTuesday organization’s website, the organization was created in 2012 to spread “radical generosity” and for communities to spread kindness through helping others.

Several Fort Wayne area organizations will be participating this year, and asking the public for donations, including:

To learn more about GivingTuesday and how to participate, click here.

