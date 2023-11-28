Local organizations participate in GivingTuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - GivingTuesday is back and this year, multiple local nonprofit organizations are participating.
According to the GivingTuesday organization’s website, the organization was created in 2012 to spread “radical generosity” and for communities to spread kindness through helping others.
Several Fort Wayne area organizations will be participating this year, and asking the public for donations, including:
- McMillen Health Center
- Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control
- Lutheran Life Villages
- Associated Churches
- Humane Fort Wayne
- Easterseals Crossroads
- A Hope Center
- Hope’s Harbor
To learn more about GivingTuesday and how to participate, click here.
