Huntington family loses everything in mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s strange for Betty Leon to back on Evergreen Road, seeing what’s left of the place she called home.

“It went from the closet, all the way up the back and over the top of the trailer and down the side there,” Leon said.

Leon lived in the mobile home with her daughter and two grandkids.

Leon believes the fire started from an electrical box and spread in only a matter of minutes.

Luckily, everyone got out in time.

“My grandson ran out with no shoes, my daughter didn’t have any shoes on, and nobody had their gloves and hats and all that stuff, and everybody bought them all brand new stuff,” Leon said.

Leon and her family are now staying at a nearby motel, where family and friends have brought new clothes, shoes and toys.

She says the whole ordeal has been life-altering.

“We didn’t really have any kind of insurance or anything like that, you don’t really think that kind of stuff is going to happen, you know, but it does,” Leon said.

If you’d like to donate to a GoFundMe to support the family, you can find that here.

