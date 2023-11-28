Huntington family loses everything in mobile home fire

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s strange for Betty Leon to back on Evergreen Road, seeing what’s left of the place she called home.

“It went from the closet, all the way up the back and over the top of the trailer and down the side there,” Leon said.

Leon lived in the mobile home with her daughter and two grandkids.

Leon believes the fire started from an electrical box and spread in only a matter of minutes.

Luckily, everyone got out in time.

“My grandson ran out with no shoes, my daughter didn’t have any shoes on, and nobody had their gloves and hats and all that stuff, and everybody bought them all brand new stuff,” Leon said.

Leon and her family are now staying at a nearby motel, where family and friends have brought new clothes, shoes and toys.

She says the whole ordeal has been life-altering.

“We didn’t really have any kind of insurance or anything like that, you don’t really think that kind of stuff is going to happen, you know, but it does,” Leon said.

If you’d like to donate to a GoFundMe to support the family, you can find that here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...
‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash
Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple
Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Plane crash kills Indiana couple & two dogs Sunday morning
Emergency crews respond to house fire north of downtown
Emergency crews respond to house fire north of downtown
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Latest News

We have reaction tonight to the news of a $7,000 fine against a Fort Wayne Amazon facility.
REACTION: Amazon facility fined for safety violation leading to death of worker
24-year-old Taylor Vannett.
Man on parole for Ohio robbery charged after robbing gas stations in Decatur, Huntington
Local couple identified in Sunday’s Michigan plane crash
Strebig Construction leaders ‘heartbroken with deepest sorrow’ following passing of founder, wife
Woman killed in crash on I-69 N near Illinois Road on Oct. 11.
Coroner identifies woman killed in October crash along I-69