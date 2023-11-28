Fort Wayne Amazon facility fined for safety violation leading to 20-year-old worker’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Amazon facility in Fort Wayne has been fined for safety violations related to a 20-year-old worker’s death back in May.

The fine stems from the death of Caes David Gruesbeck while working at the Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfillment Center along Smith Road on May 8.

What 21Investigates has learned

First, the Indiana Department of Labor found a “serious safety violation” related to Gruesbeck’s death.

The 20-year-old died after his head was caught in a conveyor belt above him. A report says he was using a mobile work platform when a dangerous area was not properly marked and safety precautions were not taken. The coroner ruled his cause of death as a blunt force injury.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road, near the airport, on May 8 for an industrial accident. (WPTA)

How much was Amazon fined?

$7,000—the maximum penalty state regulators can levy for a serious safety violation.

That fine charged to the Fort Wayne facility is drawing criticism from Senator Bernie Sanders, who is advocating for tougher health and safety laws.

When a company like Amazon, worth over $1.5 trillion, owned by a man worth over $170 billion, gets fined just $7,000 after its unsafe working conditions led to the death of a 20-year-old worker, it's obvious that we must strengthen our woefully inadequate health and safety laws. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 27, 2023

Amazon’s safety record

Gruesbeck’s death is part of a larger conversation about worker safety at Amazon facilities.

According to a report published earlier this year, the serious injury rate for Amazon warehouse workers was 6.6% in 2022. That number drops to 3.2% for non-Amazon workers. Since 2017, records say Amazon’s injury rate is typically twice as high as similar workplaces.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued more than a dozen citations to Amazon after an investigation in 2022 revealed the company failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses located in five states.

The Associated Press reports labor and safety experts have criticized how the company tracks workers’ productivity levels, saying the fast-paced environment could contribute to higher injury rates.

The company is also at the center of several other investigations related to injuries at their warehouses, the Washington Post reports.

Our 21investigates team reached out to Amazon’s PR team for comment on the fine here in Fort Wayne and is still waiting to hear back.

Can the worker’s family sue Amazon?

Indiana law does not allow a company to be sued in civil court for a worker’s death.

