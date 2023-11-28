Coroner identifies woman killed in October crash along I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the person killed in a crash along I-69 back in October as a 77-year-old woman.

Officials say the crash happened the morning of October 11 in the northbound lanes of I-69 between Bass and Branstrator Roads, just north of the Illinois Road exit.

NOTE: The video below is from a previous report

On Tuesday, the coroner reported the victim has been identified as 77-year-old Cheryl Sue Reinking of Fort Wayne. They say she was a passenger at the time of the crash. The office says they were notified of her death on Oct. 24.

Her death was ruled an accident, marking the 41st traffic fatality for Allen County so far this year.

