Bishop Luers football wins state title, coach celebrates with his three boys on the team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Luers High School won the Class 2A State title over the weekend. Tonight we are highlighting a family who got to experience the accomplishment together.

Darrion White has been a part of the Bishop Luers coaching staff since 2011. His boys were just in early grade school at the time of the win. They decided to take a picture at the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field. Just a happy memory with his kids that he can keep for a lifetime. Who knew they would retake today.

Fast forward to today, his boys were by his side this time around.

“I tell each one of them, their freshmen year when they come in. It’s your job to win us a state title before you leave. You have to try and find a balance between when you are a dad and when you’re a coach. Because it can be a really thin, or if there is a line at all.”

Over the years to get his boys to this moment he had countless training sessions with not just him involved but Traction Sports Performance with Dre Muhammad, endless talks with his kids and then a dream that molded into a reality.

Jaylen White (Junior), Jayce White (Sophomore) and Jaston White (Freshman) knew they had a job to get done this weekend.

Then and now, a family with a whole lot of pride for Bishop Luers Football.

