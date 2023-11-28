Bishop Luers football wins state title, coach celebrates with his three boys on the team

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Luers High School won the Class 2A State title over the weekend. Tonight we are highlighting a family who got to experience the accomplishment together.

Darrion White has been a part of the Bishop Luers coaching staff since 2011. His boys were just in early grade school at the time of the win. They decided to take a picture at the middle of the Lucas Oil Stadium field. Just a happy memory with his kids that he can keep for a lifetime. Who knew they would retake today.

Fast forward to today, his boys were by his side this time around.

“I tell each one of them, their freshmen year when they come in. It’s your job to win us a state title before you leave. You have to try and find a balance between when you are a dad and when you’re a coach. Because it can be a really thin, or if there is a line at all.”

Darrion White, Bishop Luers Wide Receiver Coach

Over the years to get his boys to this moment he had countless training sessions with not just him involved but Traction Sports Performance with Dre Muhammad, endless talks with his kids and then a dream that molded into a reality.

Jaylen White (Junior), Jayce White (Sophomore) and Jaston White (Freshman) knew they had a job to get done this weekend.

Bishop Luers High School won the Class 2A State title over the weekend.
Bishop Luers High School won the Class 2A State title over the weekend.(wpta)

Then and now, a family with a whole lot of pride for Bishop Luers Football.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Plane crash kills Indiana couple & two dogs Sunday morning
Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...
‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash
Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s today, the wintry mix on Sunday could...
ONE TO WATCH: Wintry mix moves in tomorrow
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Emergency crews respond to house fire north of downtown
Emergency crews respond to house fire north of downtown

Latest News

Norwell's Kennedy Fuelling signs with Marian basketball.
Norwell’s Fuelling finds perfect fit with Marian basketball
Norwell's Fuelling signs with Marian basketball
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Delphi judge, Indiana AG argue against Richard Allen’s request for Supreme Court decision
Snow (picture)
First winter storm of the season: Sunday’s snow totals