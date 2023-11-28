23 vehicles involved in 2 crashes within 1 mile on I-271 north in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 23 cars were involved in two separate crashes on I-271 in Summit County on Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed, and treacherous winter weather conditions are to blame.

The first crash happened on I-271 northbound near Wheatley Road (milepost 10) in Richfield Township around 10:15 a.m., according to OSHP.

OSHP said the crash involved approximately 13 vehicles, including three commercial vehicles.

Numerous people suffered serious injuries, OSHP stated, but they are not life-threatening.

The Richfield Police Department is assisting troopers with traffic control.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is also on scene treating the roadway due to snow and icy conditions, according to OSHP.

The second crash involving 10 other vehicles happened later on I-271 northbound at milepost 11, one mile away from the first crash, also in Richfield Township.

OSHP confirmed there are no injuries reported from the second crash.

Both crashes are still under investigation, according to OSHP.

“It is believed that winter weather conditions played a role in these crashes,” OSHP stated.

I-271 north was shut down from I-77 to SR-303 until 1:45 p.m. as crews cleared the crash scene.

