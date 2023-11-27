Paulding Co. police arrests man involved in car theft

(Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office shared an update that the man was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.

The office said on its Facebook page on Sunday that they were searching near the town of Antwerp late Sunday night and believed that the man was running from police on foot.

Officers described him in the Facebook post as a white man wearing a black coat and white beanie. Officers asked for all residents nearby to lock all doors on cars and homes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Plane crash kills Indiana couple & two dogs Sunday morning
Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s today, the wintry mix on Sunday could...
ONE TO WATCH: Wintry mix moves in tomorrow
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
ONE TO WATCH (Sunday)
ONE TO WATCH: Tracking a wintry mix Sunday
Future temperatures and wind chill
First Alert Forecast: Slick spots possible tonight. Cold start to the week

Latest News

Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...
‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash
Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash
Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash
21Alive Morning News
Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash
Michigan man arrested after leading police on chase to Steuben County