Paulding Co. police arrests man involved in car theft

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office shared an update that the man was arrested around 8 a.m. Monday.

The office said on its Facebook page on Sunday that they were searching near the town of Antwerp late Sunday night and believed that the man was running from police on foot.

Officers described him in the Facebook post as a white man wearing a black coat and white beanie. Officers asked for all residents nearby to lock all doors on cars and homes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.