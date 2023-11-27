Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash

Nathan Finney pictured with family.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The owner of Social Cantina has died after a plane crash last Wednesday.

Nathan Finney, the president and founder of Finney Hospitality Group, which owns Social Cantina and several other businesses, died on Nov. 22 after a plane crash in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities were called to the area of 6300 N. CR 324 West for reports of a plane crash around 4:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from the middle of a cornfield. When they got closer, they noticed what appeared to be a severely damaged small aircraft with heavy smoke and fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the remains of two men were pulled from the wreckage. Those remains were identified as Finney and a flight instructor known as Warren Bruhl, as The Herald-Times reports.

Finney Hospitality issued a statement on the passing of its founder, enclosed below:

A statement released by Finney Hospitality Group.
A statement released by Finney Hospitality Group.(Finney Hospitality Group)

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Plane crash kills Indiana couple & two dogs Sunday morning
Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...
‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash
Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s today, the wintry mix on Sunday could...
ONE TO WATCH: Wintry mix moves in tomorrow
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
ONE TO WATCH (Sunday)
ONE TO WATCH: Tracking a wintry mix Sunday

Latest News

Bishop Luers football celebrates its 2A state title win on Monday afternoon with the Knights...
Bishop Luers football celebrates state championship with entire school and community
Bishop Luers celebrates its state title win with the Knights community
FILE PHOTO
City of Fort Wayne announces winter warming shelter plan
Paulding mobile home fire
3 adults, 3 dogs killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Paulding