Michigan man arrested after leading police on chase to Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Michigan police chase ended in northern Indiana, thanks to the work of a Steuben County Sheriff’s K-9.

Officers say 53-year-old Kevin Elliott of Allen, Michigan, fled south into Steuben County around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Steuben County police say Elliott hit a set of stop sticks, and missed a second set near County Road 300 N, and the chase continued through the town of Fremont.

Police said that Elliott stopped the vehicle in the 2400 block of North CR 200 W and fled on foot before being apprehended by Deputy K-9 Klara.

Police say Elliott was bitten and taken to the hospital. He was later taken to Steuben County where he faces two felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine.

