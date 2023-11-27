‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash

Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig were well-known as kind members of the fly-in aviation community.
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WPTA) - Michigan police released the identities of the two people killed in Sunday’s plane crash.

Officials named 43-year-old Allison Wheaton and 60-year-old Randy Strebig, along with their two dogs, as the victims of the crash near Ludington.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday when the plane crashed just after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

The couple was known by many in the Lake James community, and Strebig was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, a residential remodeling, roofing, and concrete business.

Randy Strebig gave this elderly woman a ride in his float plane a few years ago at the...
Randy Strebig gave this elderly woman a ride in his float plane a few years ago at the floatplane fly-in (which he created), Bill Eyster shared.(Bill Eyster)

Leaders with International Seaplane Fly-in in Maine shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s passing, saying they were beloved members of the fly-in community. They say the couple was known for flying out to Greenville each year from Indiana.

“They were also known for being kind, compassionate, and charitable individuals who were always willing to jump in at a moment’s notice to get things done,” the post reads.

