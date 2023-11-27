Friends react to sudden death of beloved Angola couple

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Condolences are pouring in after the sudden death of 60-year-old Randy Strebig and 43-year-old Allison Wheaton.

The couple was beloved by those who knew them.

“There’s just no words to describe what a huge loss it is,” Michelle Bobay, President of Shadarobah Horse Rescue, said.

Michelle Bobay knew the couple and says their generosity was unmatched.

“It’s just so uncomprehendable,” Bobay said. “Like I said, there’s just no words that can grasp the monumentalness of their loss.”

Randy was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, while Allison founded the Summit Equestrian Center, a nonprofit that assists people through equine therapy.

“Not anybody can just do that and it’s an irreplaceable thing,” Bobay said. “You can’t get the same things from other kinds of therapy from what Allison offered.”

Some parents, like Erica Jamison, feel the program made a huge difference in their kid’s lives.

“When I found Allison, and the first time she answered the phone, it was magical,” Jamison said. “It’s very, very sad.”

The tragic news has friends and family in disbelief.

“Last night when we got the news, we were all on a group call, and we all just sat there in silence,” Bobay said. “There was just no words. They’re going to leave a big hole behind for many, many, many people.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

