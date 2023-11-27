First winter storm of the season: Sunday’s snow totals

Many received their first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Isolated spots even picked up more than an inch of snow.
Snow (picture)
By Brian Barrett
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - A weak weather system brought a wintry mix to the region on Sunday. Minor amounts of snow accumulated, but there were some communities which saw over an inch of snow.

Listed below are the reported totals from the National Weather Service.

Snow totals (Sunday's storm)
Snow totals (Sunday's storm)(WPTA)

Indiana

Allen County:

FORT WAYNE 3 NW 1.0 IN 1000 PM 11/26

FORT WAYNE AIRPORT 0.4 IN 0700 PM 11/26

NEW HAVEN 2 N 0.3 IN 0325 PM 11/26

Kosciusko County:

SYRACUSE 1.2 IN 0700 PM 11/26

Whitley County:

COLUMBIA CITY 1 W 0.7 IN 0140 PM 11/26

Average snowfall (November)
Average snowfall (November)(WPTA)

Outside of a few flurries, the is no additional snowfall expected for the remainder of the month. Our region will likely finish below average in snowfall for the month.

