Emergency crews respond to house fire north of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne fire crews were at the scene of an early morning fire at a home just north of downtown.

Crews say they were called shortly before 6:30 Monday morning on Elizabeth Street, just off Spy Run Ave.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the attic and roof areas near the back of the house.

Officials say two people were inside the home at the time and were alerted by a smoke detector but got out safely. Though no people were injured, crews say one cat died in the fire.

