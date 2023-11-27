City of Fort Wayne announces winter warming shelter plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As temperatures in 21Country are dipping into the teens, City of Fort Wayne leaders have announced details for warming shelters available to community members in need.

Officials laid out the following winter emergency shelter plan:

The Rescue Mission offers a warming shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd., which is open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week regardless of the outdoor temperature. The shelter is also offering emergency weather bed nights when the temperature is below 32 degrees to men and women who need overnight shelter. Individuals must be at least 18 to receive an emergency weather bed night.

Just Neighbors - families who need shelter should call (260) 458-9772. Once full, families will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to request emergency overnight services.

St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter - single unaccompanied women who need shelter should call (260) 426-7358. Once full, women will be directed to check in at The Rescue Mission between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

City officials say if someone believes they are ineligible for services at The Rescue Mission, they can call (260) 426-7357 ext. 156 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to inquire about their status and explore other short-term options.

Part-time seasonal staff will be at Just Neighbors, St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter, and The Rescue Mission to help provide additional beds as needed, leaders say.

