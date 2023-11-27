Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say an Angola man is recovering after a crash on I-69.

Officers say the man was headed south on the highway towards DeKalb County when he lost control of his vehicle because of the slick road conditions.

Police say the car hit the west guard rail before stopping.

The driver was hurt, but police say he is expected to recover.

