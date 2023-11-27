3 adults, 3 dogs killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Paulding

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING, Ohio (WPTA) - Leaders with the Paulding Fire Department say officials are investigating after three adults and three dogs were killed in a mobile home fire on Thanksgiving morning.

The department says crews were called around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 to a mobile home fire along North Main Street. When they arrived, they said heavy smoke and flames were coming from Lot 22, which spread to two other nearby trailers and a car.

While searching Lot 22, crews say they found three adults dead inside the trailer. Officials say their names will be released pending an autopsy by the coroner’s office.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until about 1:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, extinguishing the fire with the help of about 30 crew members from area departments.

Leaders with the Paulding County Dog Kennel say three dogs were also sadly killed in the fire. They say they took in eight dogs from the owners of the other two trailers that were damaged in the fire and are keeping them safe until the owners are able to take them back.

Kennel leaders also said they are collecting donations for the impacted residents. Anyone who would like to pitch in can do so here.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bishop Luers football celebrates its 2A state title win on Monday afternoon with the Knights...

Bishop Luers football celebrates state championship with entire school and community

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Bishop Luers football celebrated its 2A state championship win with the entire school and community following classes on Monday afternoon.

News

Bishop Luers celebrates its state title win with the Knights community

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Community

FILE PHOTO

City of Fort Wayne announces winter warming shelter plan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
As temperatures in 21Country are dipping into the teens, City of Fort Wayne leaders have announced details for warming shelters available to community members in need.

News

Nathan Finney pictured with family.

Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nathan Finney, the president and founder of Finney Hospitality Group, which owns Social Cantina and several other businesses, died on Nov. 22.

Latest News

News

3 adults, 3 dogs killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Paulding

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Paulding Co. police arrests man involved in car theft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

News

Photo of Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig shared by Bailey Cust with International Seaplane...

‘Kind, compassionate, and charitable:’ Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Jazlynn Bebout
Michigan police released the identities of the two people killed in Sunday’s plane crash.

News

Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash

Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police say an Angola man is recovering after a crash on I-69.

News

21Alive Morning News

Angola man injured in I-69 DeKalb County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Michigan man arrested after leading police on chase to Steuben County

Updated: 8 hours ago