3 adults, 3 dogs killed in Thanksgiving Day fire in Paulding

PAULDING, Ohio (WPTA) - Leaders with the Paulding Fire Department say officials are investigating after three adults and three dogs were killed in a mobile home fire on Thanksgiving morning.

The department says crews were called around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 to a mobile home fire along North Main Street. When they arrived, they said heavy smoke and flames were coming from Lot 22, which spread to two other nearby trailers and a car.

While searching Lot 22, crews say they found three adults dead inside the trailer. Officials say their names will be released pending an autopsy by the coroner’s office.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until about 1:40 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, extinguishing the fire with the help of about 30 crew members from area departments.

Leaders with the Paulding County Dog Kennel say three dogs were also sadly killed in the fire. They say they took in eight dogs from the owners of the other two trailers that were damaged in the fire and are keeping them safe until the owners are able to take them back.

Kennel leaders also said they are collecting donations for the impacted residents. Anyone who would like to pitch in can do so here.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.