Shoppers celebrate Small Business Saturday in Fort Wayne

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A tradition for many families across 21Country returned Saturday.

The Downtown Improvement District held its annual ‘Holly Shopping Event’ for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the community. Held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, local participating small businesses provided holiday cheer by offering discounted retail specials. Attendees enjoyed shopping at nearly 50 retailers and dining downtown.

Shoppers also did some holiday shopping at Electric Work’s Union Street Market. The market opened earlier on Saturday to participate in Small Business Saturday.

The ‘Holiday Market’ is a pop-up shopping experience featuring a variety of local makers, artists, and vendors. There was also live music.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through mid-December. For more information click here.

