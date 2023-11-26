Roller Dome North host ‘80s theme fundraiser to support Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dozen rolled for a good cause.
On Saturday, Fort Wayne Animal Control and Roller Dome North hosted a fundraiser for the shelter. The idea was thanks to an idea by a Roller Dome employee who is also a volunteer at the shelter.
Admission proceeds went to support the shelter’s humane education department programs.
