Plane crash kills Indiana couple & two dogs Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning involving an Indiana couple.

According to Michigan State troopers, the call came in around 10 a.m. Sunday to reports of a plane crash. Police say a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

MSP Hart Post troopers are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred at 10:00 AM this morning near the Mason County airport. A fixed wing, single engine plane crashed after takeoff from the airport. A 43-year-old female, 60-year-old male, and their two dogs, all from 1/ pic.twitter.com/5GYBpwjwh8 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) November 26, 2023

Police say a 43-year-old woman and 60-year-old man and their two dogs, all from Indiana, were killed in the crash. According to authorities, the couple was visiting family in the Ludington area.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash.

According to our partners in news, WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan, they provided us with the tail number of the plane. According to FAA records, the plane is registered to BDG LLC in Fort Wayne. The LLC is registered as a construction company called Strebig Construction here in Allen County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

