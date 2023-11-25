Shooting on Broadway leaves 2 men injuried

Shooting near Broadway and Taylor leaves 2 injured
Shooting near Broadway and Taylor leaves 2 injured(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Gunfire erupted on the 2000 block of Broadway early Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department at around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a building near Broadway and Taylor Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition. Police say it appears they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

A store across from George’s International Market was scene with crime scene tape and was being boarded up when 21Alive News arrived on the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

