Police investigating shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

At around 2 pm police were called to the 3100 block of Plaza Drive on reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene confirmed to 21Alive that a shooting took place but could not give any additional information at this time.

Plaza Drive was closed from Eckart Street to Drexel Avenue for over an hour. Police were also seen leaving the house with a gun and collecting shell casings from the yard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

