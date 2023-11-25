Fire damages Fort Wayne home, kills one pet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire last night left one pet dead and a home heavily damaged.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Sinclair Street around 9:45 p.m. Once they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story home.

Officials say they found both the first and second floors and the exterior of the house on fire. Crews were able to get the blaze under control in around forty-five minutes.

While searching the home firefighters found one pet deceased. No one else was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Officials said the home suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.