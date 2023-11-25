Coach Tippmann’s son wins IHSAA Mental Attitude Award for state champion Snider

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann accomplished his ultimate goal of winning another state championship, but when his son, Jake, won the Mental Attitude Award, as well, the whole Tippmann family had a tough time fighting back the tears on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The senior thanked his father for instilling the values that led him to winning the award.

Tippmann’s Panthers beat Decatur Central 33-6 in the IHSAA 5A state title game, leading to a celebratory night for the entire Snider community.

