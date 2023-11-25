Coach Tippmann’s son wins IHSAA Mental Attitude Award for state champion Snider

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann accomplished his ultimate goal of winning another state championship, but when his son, Jake, won the Mental Attitude Award, as well, the whole Tippmann family had a tough time fighting back the tears on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The senior thanked his father for instilling the values that led him to winning the award.

Tippmann’s Panthers beat Decatur Central 33-6 in the IHSAA 5A state title game, leading to a celebratory night for the entire Snider community.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Mitchell Thomas Westerman
Westfield man charged in Delphi murders evidence leak
Waterloo hosting annual Holiday Train Party
Waterloo hosting annual Holiday Train Party
FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central
FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central

Latest News

Snider football players pose for photos with the state championship trophy (11/24/23).
Buchanan leads the way as Snider rolls to a championship win over Decatur Central
Trevor Currie walks back to his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the 1A state...
Indianapolis Lutheran defeats Adams Central 35-28 in 1A championship
A photo of Reece Lukowiak with members of the Kidd family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family