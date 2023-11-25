Buchanan leads the way as Snider rolls to a championship win over Decatur Central

By Zach Groth
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider’s epic playoff run ended with a lopsided victory in the 5A state championship.

Senior Uriah Buchanan ran all over the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, pacing the Panthers in a 33-6 victory over Decatur Central.

Uriah Buchanan broke off touchdown runs of 80 and 95 yards on Friday night. Overall he finished with 235 yards on 23 carries, with those two scores. He also hauled in a 26 yard receiving touchdown (the only passing touchdown by either team).

Ke’ron Billingsley went 5 for 7 passing with that touchdown to Buchanan. The Snider quarterback also ran for a 16 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Snider defense delivered another unforgettable performance. Lukas Rohrbacher led the way with 13 total tackles, and an interception.

This marks Snider’s third state championship in program history, and first since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Thomas Westerman
Westfield man charged in Delphi murders evidence leak
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana
Small aircraft crashes near Shelbyville airport, 2 confirmed dead
FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central
FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central

Latest News

Trevor Currie walks back to his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the 1A state...
Indianapolis Lutheran defeats Adams Central 35-28 in 1A championship
A photo of Reece Lukowiak with members of the Kidd family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family
Adams Central players run onto the field before the semi-state game (11/17/23).
Adams Central, Bishop Luers, Snider prepare for state finals