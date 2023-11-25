Buchanan leads the way as Snider rolls to a championship win over Decatur Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider’s epic playoff run ended with a lopsided victory in the 5A state championship.

Senior Uriah Buchanan ran all over the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, pacing the Panthers in a 33-6 victory over Decatur Central.

Uriah Buchanan broke off touchdown runs of 80 and 95 yards on Friday night. Overall he finished with 235 yards on 23 carries, with those two scores. He also hauled in a 26 yard receiving touchdown (the only passing touchdown by either team).

Ke’ron Billingsley went 5 for 7 passing with that touchdown to Buchanan. The Snider quarterback also ran for a 16 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Snider defense delivered another unforgettable performance. Lukas Rohrbacher led the way with 13 total tackles, and an interception.

This marks Snider’s third state championship in program history, and first since 2015.

