Waterloo hosting annual Holiday Train Party

WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA) -An annual tradition is back in DeKalb County.

Waterloo’s Holiday Train Party kids off Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 on West Van Vleek Street.

The CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States. At each stop, one of the cars transforms into a stage and the audience is treated to a concert featuring holiday classics. Since 1999 the train has raised more than $22.5 million dollars.

Waterloo Main Street will provide a heated tent with Little Rock Express performing. There will also be food trucks, a vendor market to begin holiday shopping, raffle prizes, and gift baskets. The Train Depot will also have coffee and a hot chocolate bar along with children’s activities.

To see where the CPKC Holiday Train stops next click here.

