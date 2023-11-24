St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates Thanksgiving with large sit-down meal

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church downtown has served a Thanksgiving feast since the 1970s.

This year, the church celebrated the holiday with its annual Thanksgiving Day Soup Kitchen Dinner.

The dinner, which first started in 1978, is put on by parishioners and other volunteers.

Organizers for the event say last year, they served about 650 sit-down meals and more than 800 carry-out meals.

