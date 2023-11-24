Pokagon State Park’s toboggan ride reopens for the season

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An almost 90-year-old tradition is reopening in time for the winter.

Officials with the Steuben County Tourism Bureau say the Pokagon State Park toboggan is set to open Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

According to the bureau’s Facebook page, the nearly 1,800-foot toboggan’s normal operating hours will be 10-5:30 on Saturdays and Sundays, and will also have extended hours during winter break.

Officials say there will be special hours between Dec. 26 and Jan. 7, 2024, and toboggan will also be open on Martin Luther King JR. Day and Presidents’ Day. The toboggan will not be open during the week.

The Facebook page says each toboggan rents for $20 per hour and holds up to four people. Admission is free Nov. 24 for Opt Outside IN 2023, in which admission to all Indiana State Parks is free for the day.

Regular admission fees are $7 per Indiana car and $9 per out-of-state vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.