Northern Wells Food Pantry recieves annoymous donor donation to help stays open

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A food pantry on the brink of closing got an unexpected surprise just in time for the holidays.

The Northern Wells Food Pantry was started by a group of churches that combined their food banks together. For over 10 years the group has helped thousands by providing food and everyday essentials like toilet paper, soap, and pet food.

In October, the board met and said they were running out of funds. That’s when an anonymous donor came forward and offered to match all donations up to $5,000 dollars. Within two weeks the community matched that grant and continued to give helping the pantry to supply Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The food pantry is still accepting donations both food and monetary. They are open every 4th Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

