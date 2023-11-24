Komets honor Bob Chase with their annual Thanksgiving game

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tonight, the Fort Wayne Komets not only played their annual Thanksgiving hockey game, but also honored a legend. That being the sports broadcasting legend Bob Chase.

Before his death seven years ago Chase was the Komets main broadcaster and left a long-lasting legacy. He did this role for 63 years straight, and those who knew him during those times spoke highly of him.

The Komets continue to have nights honoring Chase to keep his memory alive and thank him for all he did for the team. As well as all he did for the Fort Wayne community.

Chase would be happy with tonight’s outcome as the Komets won 4-3 against the Iowa Heartlanders in a thrilling shootout.

In the end all in attendance remembered the sports announcer who made the Komets who they are today.

