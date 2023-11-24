FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a structure fire on Jacobs Avenue.

The location of the building is right next to Headwaters Church, near Science Central.

Officials with the FWFD say a fire was found on the third floor of the building and extinguished.

No one else was in the building at the time.

FWFD officials say one firefighter was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

