FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central

FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central
FWFD respond to building fire near Science Central(WPTA)
By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a structure fire on Jacobs Avenue.

The location of the building is right next to Headwaters Church, near Science Central.

Officials with the FWFD say a fire was found on the third floor of the building and extinguished.

No one else was in the building at the time.

FWFD officials say one firefighter was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Thomas Westerman
Westfield man charged in Delphi murders evidence leak
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana
Small aircraft crashes near Shelbyville airport, 2 confirmed dead
Future radar 11/23/2023
First Alert Forecast: ONE TO WATCH on Sunday as wintry mix moves through

Latest News

Bob Chase honored by the Fort Wayne Komets this Thanksgiving night
Komets honor Bob Chase with their annual Thanksgiving game
Komets honor Bob Chase with annual Thanksgiving game
“It has to be the right fit” Hilliard officials share advice on data center
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 11/23/2023