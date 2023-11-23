Small aircraft crashes near Shelbyville airport, 2 confirmed dead

Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana
Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana(WPTA)
By WTHR and Kevin Pearson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Two people were killed when a single-engine aircraft crashed near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft went down in the 6300 block of CR North 325 West, just northwest of the airport, around 5 p.m.

Indiana State Police initially confirmed one man died in the crash. In an update Thursday morning, state police said the body of a second man was found in the wreckage.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Firefighters put out a small field fire at the crash site.

Investigators are working to determine where the flight originated and the intended destination.

“Being in the rural area, in a cornfield, creates some issues with accessibility to the scene,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “And then now it’s dark, and so obviously hinders a little bit of the investigation as well.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

