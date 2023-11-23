Small aircraft crashes near Shelbyville airport, 1 confirmed dead

Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana
Plane crash in Shelby Ville Indiana(WPTA)
By WTHR and Kevin Pearson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — One person was killed when a small aircraft crashed near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft went down in the 6300 block of CR North 325 West, just northwest of the airport, around 5 p.m.

State police confirmed one person died in the crash. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed.

Firefighters put out a small field fire at the crash site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Judge overseeing Delphi Murders Case recovering after treatment for ‘urgent medical condition’
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
Huntington crash
Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
WATCH: ATF displays $100,000 worth of stolen guns that were ‘headed to the streets’

Latest News

Santa and his reindeer light up the night sky in Downtown Fort Wayne
The Night of Lights illuminates Downtown Fort Wayne
The Night of Lights illuminates Downtown Fort Wayne
Mystery illness leading to rise in sick dogs, veterinarians warn
New dog virus worries owners as holidays approach
Mystery illness leading to rise in sick dogs, veterinarians warn