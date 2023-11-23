Small aircraft crashes near Shelbyville airport, 1 confirmed dead

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — One person was killed when a small aircraft crashed near the Shelbyville Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The aircraft went down in the 6300 block of CR North 325 West, just northwest of the airport, around 5 p.m.

State police confirmed one person died in the crash. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was the only person on board the Cirrus SR22 aircraft when it crashed.

Firefighters put out a small field fire at the crash site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

