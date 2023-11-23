The Night of Lights illuminates Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tonight people packed into the Downtown Fort Wayne area to see Santa and his reindeer illuminate the night sky. Many other lightings followed, and the night even ended with fireworks at Parkview Field.

Holiday cheer rang out as families gathered on Main Street to watch the Night of Lights. For many this event is a tradition.

“My wife started this tradition with her family when she was young. So, she’s been coming here for as long as she’s been alive, and I married into this tradition so now we bring our kids. We get here as early as we can, and we stay as late as we can. It’s just a whole great night and way to celebrate Thanksgiving and the whole Christmas season. So, we look forward to this every year,” says Fort Wayne resident Lee Houtz.

2023 marks the 44th year of the event and Fort Wayne and its Downtown have seen immense changes since that first night.

“Fort Wayne is developing as a city, and we love coming down here now to just continue to see the city grow. There’re so many more things to do downtown restaurants and just events like this where it brings people together, and we can celebrate amazing things like Christmas,” explains Houtz.

For many this is the beginning of the Holiday Season. There are many lights and displays to check out in the area once the sun goes down.

