“It has to be the right fit” Hilliard officials share advice on data center

HILLARD, Ohio. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne could soon be home to a new data center. The proposal has led to a debate on whether the unnamed company should be welcomed or rejected.

“Project Zodiac” is a data center that looks to be built by a Fortune 100 company. To build the facility, the annexation of 728 acres of land near East Paulding Road and Adams Center Road needs to be transferred from Allen County to the City of Fort Wayne and approved before the project can move forward.

During a November public hearing, the attorney representing the data center owners spoke in front of the city and county plan commissions, using Hilliard, Ohio as an example of how a city might benefit from a facility.

Officials in Hilliard, Ohio, tell 21Alive they’ve seen huge growth since their first data center went in. Hilliard’s Economic Development Director David Meadows says that while the center has been great for their city, he warns that a project of this size has to be the right fit for the community.

“It’s got to be certainly in the parameters of what Fort Wayne and the region is looking for,” David Meadows said. “It’s got to be a fit for you.”

The suburb of Columbus is home to 38,000 residents and one data center that’s up and running. In 2015, Amazon was the first to break ground in the city.

“It was kind of a pioneering, first in the state for Amazon or whoever it was coming into the region was a really big deal,” Meadows said. " It’s not a ton of jobs, but the jobs you do get are very high quality, and then with construction and the support jobs that go with it from security to electricians to all the trades that go into it. There has been a lot of value coming from it that we wouldn’t necessarily be expected.”

Now, there are three more data centers under construction, with a possibility for more development in the future. Each center ranges in size from 40 acres to 150. The first center that opened created more than 200 jobs and 1 billion dollars in investments alone.

Meadows says that Amazon has also been a great community partner. Amazon and the local school district created a ‘Think Big Space’ which is a program that allows students to be exposed to data, coding, and other STEM-related fields.

“Facebook Meta has come in, Google, Microsoft, and it took one of them landing here to really put ourselves on the map,” Meadows said. “The past few years along the region has also announced Intel, Fab Plant, and the Honda LG battery plant. So, we’ve had significant investment.”

While the idea of building a data center has gained support over time, it has also faced opposition due to concerns about noise, construction difficulties, and changing the area’s landscape. Meadows suggests that leaders should carefully consider community input before proceeding with building a data center. Despite initial resistance, more people have come to embrace the idea as it has progressed.

“The tone of the community is important,” Meadows said. “A company is not going to make a big investment in your community if the overwhelming sentiment is they don’t want you there. But it’s got to be a right fit for both the community and the company. And if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work.”

It’s important to note that all of Hillard’s data centers combined are smaller than the one proposed here in Fort Wayne.

Both the Allen County Plan Commission and the Fort Wayne Plan Commission have voted for the land annexation. Allen County Commissioners will have the final say on the land annexation. They will vote on December 1st.

If it passes, then the planning and development phases will start.

