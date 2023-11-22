Part of Pontiac Street to close for sewer work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say part of Pontiac Street is scheduled to close next week.

The Traffic Engineering Department says the closure will be for sewer work between Abbott and Alexander Streets starting Nov. 27.

The closure is expected to be through Nov. 29, and officials say there will be a marked detour using Anthony Blvd., Oxford Street, and Wayne Trace.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact the City Utilities at 311 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.

