Mystery illness leading to rise in sick dogs, veterinarians warn

By Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WPTA) - A new mystery illness is causing dogs to get sick.

With holiday travel approaching, veterinarians are pleading with dog owners to leave their furry friends at home.

The contagious virus leads to upper respiratory infections that often result in dogs getting pneumonia if not treated. Officials say the dogs who are dying from it are more often dying from the pneumonia.

Humane Fort Wayne leaders say many dog owners have never heard of the mystery illness, and while it’s still confined to Oregon, they say pet owners should be aware.

“This is highly unusual,” Dr. Carol Fretz said. “Right now, we don’t have any dogs in this area. However, this time of year with people traveling, and a lot of times people like to travel with their dogs, we can’t guarantee it’s going to stay there.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the cases reported to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory primarily fall within the following syndromes:

  • Chronic mild to moderate inflammation of the trachea lasting six to eight weeks or longer, which is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials.
  • Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antimicrobials.
  • Acute pneumonia rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24 to 36 hours.

If any of your pets are showing respiratory issues or symptoms, call your local veterinarian as soon as possible.

Because of all of the questions surrounding the illness, officials say they are putting an emphasis on prevention until there is more information.

Officials recommend you have your dogs vaccinated for Bordetella and Influenza to keep them protected from as many respiratory diseases as possible. This is not going to prevent the new virus, officials say, but can help keep your dog safe.

Humane Fort Wayne and a majority of vet clinics offer both vaccines. However, they say if you notice your dog getting sick, you should call your vet as soon as possible.

Another recommendation is to avoid pet boarding, daycare, grooming, or other dogs that don’t live in the household. The most common way to get the illness is through contact, veterinarians warn.

