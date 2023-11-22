Move over NBC, Weisser Park Elementary School puts on Thanksgiving Day Parade

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - NBC rings in the holidays with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students at a Fort Wayne Community School wanted to put on their very own parade before Thanksgiving break to mimic NBCs’.

Weisser Park Elementary School is one of the many arts magnet programs in our city. Teachers say they take their students and try to make them come alive. On Tuesday they did just that by putting on their own parade.

NBC rings in the holidays with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the iconic...
NBC rings in the holidays with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and now a local school is trying to mimic it.(wpta)

The 4th graders at the elementary school were the ones in charge. The parade was filled with all types of floats. One from DeBrands Chocolate, OPS, Parkview, and more.

As for the future, the kids tell me they want to make this parade even bigger.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Judge overseeing Delphi Murders Case recovering after treatment for ‘urgent medical condition’
Huntington crash
Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
WATCH: ATF displays $100,000 worth of stolen guns that were ‘headed to the streets’
Winchester Road shooting
20-year-old woman identified in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Dawn Coleman
Woman sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in case of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana
In the Arts: A Charlie Brown Christmas
In the Arts: A Charlie Brown Christmas
21Alive News at 4
In the Arts: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Part of Pontiac Street to close for sewer work