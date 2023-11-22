Move over NBC, Weisser Park Elementary School puts on Thanksgiving Day Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - NBC rings in the holidays with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students at a Fort Wayne Community School wanted to put on their very own parade before Thanksgiving break to mimic NBCs’.

Weisser Park Elementary School is one of the many arts magnet programs in our city. Teachers say they take their students and try to make them come alive. On Tuesday they did just that by putting on their own parade.

The 4th graders at the elementary school were the ones in charge. The parade was filled with all types of floats. One from DeBrands Chocolate, OPS, Parkview, and more.

As for the future, the kids tell me they want to make this parade even bigger.

