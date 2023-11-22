Man sentenced to 80 years in fatal Waynedale shooting

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced after being found guilty in a February shooting that left one woman dead.

BACKGROUND: Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting

Police say they were called to the Eagle’s Lodge on Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found Diasha Renee Fitts in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Demaury Haywood and 29-year-old Devonte Travier in the shooting. Haywood was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement, which he was found guilty of in October.

In court on Friday, Haywood was sentenced to 80 years in the murder.

Travier, also facing a charge of murder, is set to appear for a four-day jury trial starting on March 19, 2024.

