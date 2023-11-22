Man sentenced to 80 years in fatal Waynedale shooting

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been sentenced after being found guilty in a February shooting that left one woman dead.

BACKGROUND: Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting

Police say they were called to the Eagle’s Lodge on Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found Diasha Renee Fitts in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested 30-year-old Demaury Haywood and 29-year-old Devonte Travier in the shooting. Haywood was charged with murder and a firearm enhancement, which he was found guilty of in October.

In court on Friday, Haywood was sentenced to 80 years in the murder.

Travier, also facing a charge of murder, is set to appear for a four-day jury trial starting on March 19, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
FWPD identifies officer who shot, killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill
Allen County Judge Fran Gull, appointed as the special judge in the Delphi murders case.
Judge overseeing Delphi Murders Case recovering after treatment for ‘urgent medical condition’
Huntington crash
Emergency crews respond to crash involving utility truck near Huntington
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
FWPD needs help identifying “person of interest” in jewelry store robbery
The armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.
WATCH: ATF displays $100,000 worth of stolen guns that were ‘headed to the streets’

Latest News

Mystery illness leading to rise in sick dogs, veterinarians warn
New dog virus worries owners as holidays approach
Mystery illness leading to rise in sick dogs, veterinarians warn
A photo of Reece Lukowiak with members of the Kidd family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family
THE BILLET BOND: Spacemen Player Shares Tragedy, Triumph with Kidd Family
Mitchell Thomas Westerman
Westfield man charged in Delphi murders evidence leak